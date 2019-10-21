BRAOU: Spell-I exam schedule

By | Published: 12:50 am 4:28 pm

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has announced spell-I examination schedule for PG programmes which will be held in November/December, 2019. The first year PG examinations M.A – Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, English, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Mass Communication and Public Relations, MCom and MSc (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Environmental Science, Psychology) will commence from December 4.

The second year PG exams for the above programmes will commence from November 27. Similarly, the MBA examinations for the students of third, second and first years will commence from December 4, November 27 and November 19 respectively. In a press release the university said the first spell exams for the students of Master of Library and Information Science, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, PG diplomas and certificate programmes will be held from November 19.

For registrations, the varsity advised students to visit the portal www.braouonline.in. Students can download their hall tickets from the university website www.braou.ac.in two days before commencement of examinations. The last date for registration or payment of examination fee is October 25.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .