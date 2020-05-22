BRAOU UG annual exams from June 22

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday announced that annual examinations for third, second and first-year BA/BCom/BSc (three-year degree course spell-I old batches) will be held from June 22 to July 9. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from April 29 to May 16.

In a press release, the BRAOU said the last date for registration for examination including payment of fee is June 1. Further details, visit the website https://www.braouonline.in/ or contact 040-23680240/241.

