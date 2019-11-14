Brave Lady best bet for Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:38 pm

Chennai: The Azhar Ali-trained Brave Lady looks set to win the Bobbili Cup 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 and the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday. No false rails The first race starts at 1 45 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Desert Force 1, Moment Of Life 2, Spectacular Grey 3

2. Amaterasu 1, Big Treasure 2, Booms Lang 3

3. Nagada 1, Wonderful Era 2, Welcome Princess 3

4. Star Victorious 1, Magnetism 2, Royal Rules 3

5. Brave Lady 1, Semele 2, Knight In Armour 3

6. Queens Hall 1, Ganton 2, Saibya 3

7. Heavenly Blue 1, Short Skirt Flirt 2, Hocus Pocus 3

Day’s Best: Brave Lady.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

