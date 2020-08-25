Brave souls of Kothagudem give the dead an honourable farewell

By | Published: 12:10 am 9:42 pm

Kothagudem: One of the most heart-wrenching situations in these times of Covid-19 is the abandoning of bodies of the dead in hospitals by families for fear of contracting the virus. There are, however, some brave souls around who take upon themselves the task of performing the last rites of such people with whom they had never crossed paths during their liftetime.

Kampelli Kanakesh Patel, vice-chairman of Agriculture Cooperative Society, Paloncha, is one such person who took the initiative of organising the last rites of Covid-19 victims and is winning accolades from society.

Starting alone on this humane mission, Patel posted a message on his Facebook page some time ago asking public to contact him if they needed help with performing the funeral rites of their family members who died of Covid. The message was also shared on local whatsapp groups widely.

Inspired by Patel’s compassionate move, around 25 persons — his friends and acquaintances — joined him. “My objective is to allay fears and apprehensions surrounding Covid-19 deaths,” he told Telangana Today. It is sad to see family members staying away if one of them dies of Covid-19, he says, and points out that in some cases, families have abandoned the dead even if he/she died of some other health issue.

Kanakesh was joined by his friends V Visveshwar Rao, A Satyanarayana, Jyothula Ramesh, Ch Nagaraju, B Purnachander Rao, U Sunil, Rama Chary, Sk Sabir Pasha and others, and they collectively performed the last rites of six persons in the past couple of weeks.

The vehicle required to take the body to the cremation ground is hired by them and the group has also bought PPE kits to protect themselves. “If a person from poor financial background dies, I am ready to bear all the expenses. At present, we have limited our work to Paloncha town and rural mandal,” he said, adding that he has been receiving calls from officials and public from places like Manugur, Yellandu, Khammam and other areas seeking his help.

Asked if his family is okay with what he was doing, Kanakesh said he had the complete support of his family.

Similarly, an electronic media scribe of Yellandu, Uday Kumar performed the last rites of a local BJP leader who died of Covid-19 at MGM Hospital recently. “The leader was a nice person. I felt very sad when I found he was abandoned both by his family and partymen, and hence, I took the initiative,” he said.

It may be recalled that Bhadrachalam Area Hospital Superintendent Dr Yugandhar, doctors Krishna Prasad, Sunil and medical staff Shiva Bhaskar performed the last rites of a 30-year-old man who died of Covid-19 in August first week.

