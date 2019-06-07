Braving ‘mountain traffic’, Telangana youth conquers Everest

By | SPORTS BUREAU | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: It was a dream come true moment for the young Tirupathi Reddy when he scaled Mount Everest recently. The Telangana youth, hailing from Yellakonda village in Vikarabad said that conquering Mount Everest was his dream.

“I never wanted to be just another normal person. During my Intermediate, I spoke about my dream to my teacher. He suggested me to join Bhongir Rock Climbing Academy. Since then, I am following my dream,” a jubilant Tirupathi said.

Born and raised in a humble background, Tirupathi never let his struggles affect his dream. “My father Gopal Reddy is an auto driver and used to motivate me all the time. I want to tell everyone that when you follow your dream, things will happen in your favour.”

Tirupathi recalled his expedition where he was stuck in a huge ‘traffic jam’ on top of the mountain before reaching the landmark.

“There were around 200 mountaineers waiting for their chance. The temperature was standing at minus 30 to 35 degree Celsius. It took a lot of time and unfortunately around 20 mountaineers lost their lives,” he said.

“I was worried too. My oxygen cylinder was kept at Camp 4 and since we were stuck, I doubted one point whether I will reach there safely. Luckily, everything went well for me,” Tirupathi recalled.

Tirupathi’s father, Gopal Reddy said even though many of his friends and relatives asked if there was a need to send his son to Everest, he was sure that his son will return safely. “People think that the son of an auto driver should become an auto driver. I wanted my son to follow what he likes,” the proud father added.

Tirupathi was supported by Winners Foundation and several other individuals, including school children to raise funds for the mountaineering expedition.

