Brawl at JNU: ABVP accuses Left of attacking them

New Delhi: In what was termed as an attack on right wing students the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhayrthi Parishad (ABVP) has accused left inclined students of vandalising the Periyar hostel of Jawharlal Nehru University (JNU) and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel.

“Around four to five hundred members of the left wing gathered around the Periyar hostel, vandalised the hostel and forcibly entered the hostel to thrash the ABVP activists inside,” ABVP’s JNU unit President Durgesh told IANS.

The ABVP claims its presidential candidate Manish Jangid was injured badly and may left suffered a fractured hand after the assault on him.

He further alleged that stones were also hurled on students which caused severe head injuries to some of them.

“They hurled stones, used batons to thrash students inside,” he added.

However, the JNUSU led by the left student wing was quick to brush-off claims and instead targeted the ABVP and administration of spreading false narrative.

“The ABVP and administration have been targeting the students’ protest against the fee hike. This is nothing but a false allegation to misguide students and the society,” JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra told IANS.

Meanwhile, the right wing said that they will decide upon filing a complaint after the first aid of the students injured.