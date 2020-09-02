Brawl over parking space, five injured in Hyderabad

According to the police, the issue started when one Farooq Hussain parked his bike in front of the house and his neighbour, Feroz then asked him to remove the bike as it was causing obstruction

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons were injured when a group attacked their house following a row over the parking of a vehicle at Mustaidpura under the Kulsumpura police station limits on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the issue started when one Farooq Hussain parked his bike in front of the house. His neighbour, Feroz then asked him to remove the bike as it was causing obstruction.

“An argument started between Feroz and Farooq, following which several persons attacked Farooq and his house and damaged other vehicles that were parked outside. The miscreants also went inside the house and vandalised it,” the Kulsumpura police said, adding that five persons were injured in the attack.

A case has been booked and investigation is on.

