Bread Pakoda is an emotion: Kriti Kharbanda

By | Published: 4:13 pm

Mumbai: Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who are living together during the lockdown, have surely turned into chefs.

Almost everyday, the two try their hands at cooking and prepare dishes that surely look tempting.

From Amritsari fish to cakes, from kulfis to baked breads, the lovebirds have been impressing their fans a lot with their culinary skills.

And now Kriti has posted a picture of “bread pakodas”. It seems she is a huge fan of the dish as she captioned it, writing: “Because bread pakoda is an emotion.”

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were co-stars in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti. The duo will be seen together again in Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.