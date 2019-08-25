Break the barriers with Biker Shorts

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 8:41 pm

From Hollywood to Bollywood, all the actors are gaga over the new biker shorts look. Celebrities are spotted sporting a pair of basic biker shorts with a casual oversized shirt. Just like leggings, biker shorts have made their way through an everyday basic chic look.

They became a major fashion trend for spring 2019. This look might be inspired from Princess Diana’s mid-’90s vibe and also Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy fits. From Dior to Fendi every top rated designer has approved of the look.

The biker shorts give out a sporty vibe showing off the feminine side. Ranging from black to neon they’re paired well with a sharp blazer and a classic button down shirt. A floral crop top with long sleeves is considered to be a deadly combo. A flowy white shirt paired with a biker shorts is a laid-back unfussy look one can pull of in this season.

To set the trend Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was seen flaunting an oversized T-shirt with biker shorts for her airport look. She looked stunning as she glammed up the look with white Gucci sneakers and a messy ponytail and topped off with a belt bag by Nike.

On the other hand, the ever gorgeous Gigi Hadid was spotted in biker shorts on many occasions. From casual meetings to events, she can pull off the athleisure look at any given time. In recent times, she was seen in an all-black ensemble in New York.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter