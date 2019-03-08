Breakdance on iconic track

By | Published: 9:34 pm

The video-sharing apps like dubsmash and TikTok have something oddly addictive about them. It doesn’t matter if you are there just as a spectator or a participant; these applications have their way of keeping you hooked. Keeping the cringe-inducing content aside, these video-sharing platforms do bring out the acts nailed to perfection every now and then. The recent video of the user Vaishakh Nair definitely belongs to the category of perfection.

In the video, Vaishakh is seen flaunting his amazing breakdancing skills to a rather unconventional-yet-iconic tune Doordarshan. The video is going viral from the time it has been uploaded and has been garnering nothing but accolades. Nair gave a mind-blowing performance by catching every beat of the track.

And, of course, Twitterati have voiced their reaction to this piece of art. “Doordarshan would not hv imagined this in their wildest dreams !!” tweeted @Ya5Ne. Another user retweeted the video with the caption, “Hahahaha !! This fella can dance even on Generator noise.”

Watch the video on — <https://bit.ly/2VKXHC2>.