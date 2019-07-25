Breakfast for govt school students at Rangadhampally

By | Published: 1:28 am

Siddipet: In a first, the school-going children at a government school at Rangadhampally village near Siddipet will going to be served morning meal as breakfast every day now. Thanks to the local MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao who managed to arrange the facility by the collaboration of Satya Sai Trust, an NGO and some other philanthropists.

Launching the facility at the school here on Thursday morning, Rao said that many students could not concentrate on their studies because of missing their breakfast before coming to the school. Rs 5 will be spent on each student for the morning meal. While Satya Sai Trust agreed to bear Rs 3 (60 per cent), Rao said that other philanthropists came forward to bear the rest Rs 2 (40 per cent), he mentioned.

Stressing that provind healthy and nutricious food for the students help them concentrate and excel in their studies, the legislator said that they will put efforts to provide such facility at all the schools across Siddipet Assembly Constituency in a phased manner with an aim to increase the occupancy of government schools with ensuring free and quality education. Hailing the services of Satya Sai Trust, which is running junior and degree college in Kondapaka Mandal in Gajwel constituency, Rao said that the Trust had been providing the best education with values to the poor students. He also suggested the school students to take admission in Satya Sai colleges.

As Rao called upon the local public representatives to lend their hand in serving breakfast to the students at government schools, four leaders donated Rs 10,000 each for the service.