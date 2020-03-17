Breaking: 250 Indians in Iran test positive for corona

By | Published: 7:11 pm 7:22 pm

New Delhi: Over 250 Indians have tested positive in Iran, government officials in New Delhi said on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India stands at 137.

Meanwhile, the ICMR, the government’s apex research body has recommended that private hospitals should offer COVID-19 test for free. Currently, the cost of the first step screening is Rs 1,500 and additional confirmatory test is Rs 3,000.

This morning the number of cases was 126. The total number of passengers screened at airports stands at 13,54,858.

So far, there have been three fatalities in India.

A helpline email ID for coronavirus has also been created by the government: [email protected]

“ICMR, Pune has already placed orders to augment the existing stockpile of reagents to 1 million tests which would be available soon. The WHO has also been requested to provide additional 1 million probes for testing,” said the research body.

The government has also come up with a comprehensive guideline for dead body management after three people died because of the deadly virus.

“Place the dead body in a leak-proof plastic bodybag. The exterior of the bodybag can be decontaminated with 1 per cent hypochlorite. The bodybag can be wrapped with a mortuary sheet or sheet provided by the family members,” reads the guideline.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .