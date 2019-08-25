Breaking Bad movie to release in October

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Popular crime drama television series Breaking Bad is all set to turn into a movie, which will be streamed on Netflix on October 11. The film, titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, will mark the return of Aaron Paul as the series’ famous meth cook Jesse Pinkman, reports nytimes.com.

Breaking Bad aired from 2008 to 2013. And in the finale episode, Jesse was seen leaving a Nazi compound and driving off to an unknown location. The film will expand on Jesse’s story.

The movie’s teaser, which was unveiled on Sunday, did not show any glimpse of Jesse. In the brief clip, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) is seen asking the big questions about Jesse’s fate.

El Camino… is also written and directed by Vince Gilligan.