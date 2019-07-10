Breaking Bad once again

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Six years after Breaking Bad culminated, expectations of a fruitful collaboration between Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White aka Heisenberg, and Aaron Paul who reprised the role of Jesse Pinkman have been dampened by Bryan Cranston’s latest post on Instagram.

Recently, news of upcoming Breaking Bad movie not bringing back Cranston and Paul in lead roles disappointed many followers of the cult narco-drama, but a series of photographs along with a huge write up sparked fans’ imagination for a possible reunion.During the course of two weeks, the duo on demand posted images of a couple of donkeys and captioned it “Soon”, followed by a picture of them together which said “Sooner”.

With fans anticipating a Bojack Horseman collab on the cards, Bryan and Aaron posted a long message about marketing the perfect Mezcal (a Mexican alcohol) bottle, “We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it.” Disheartened, a Twitter user wrote, “Really need to just sit and process the troll of the century from Cranston and Paul. Played. Touché.”