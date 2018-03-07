Breaking myths about menstruation through songs

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Seeking to dispel taboos related to menstruation, Team Nirbandham, an NGO, released a song penned by social activist and lyricist Gowri Vandana here on Wednesday.

Coinciding with the International Women’s Day, the team has come up with the song that aims to break myths about menstruation so that girls could understand better what is purely a natural biological phenomenon.

The focal point of the song titled ‘Come and Let’s Raise the Voice on Menstruation Taboo’ provides a scientific reasoning and how every girl can live without fear of any stigma.

Produced by Subramanyam Edagotti and composed by music director CJ Bharath, the song has music mixing by Ghantasala Viswanath and is sung by Haripriya, according to a press release.