Breaking stereotypes around drag

Melodie Rousseau is an actor by day, but at night, the 33-year-old Canadian makes herself up as a man — and takes the stage at Montreal’s cabaret halls as a drag king.Performing in drag is not only a means of artistic expression — it’s a political statement by Rousseau and others looking to step out of the formidable shadow of the better-known drag queens.

Rousseau, who performs as Rock Biere, needs two and a half hours for her transformation.While drag queens have entered the mainstream thanks to shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” drag kings are still under the radar.

In Quebec province, they can be counted on one hand, according to veteran Canadian drag king Charli Deville. Deville says only four drag kings are featured on a regular basis at Montreal’s bars, as opposed to about 80 drag queens.

“There is of course a political side to it all, for a woman to take on a male persona,” the actor says. “It’s a bit dangerous for a woman to dare to adopt the physique of the dominant sex. I really work on a critique, even parody, of men,” says Rousseau.

Rousseau admits she had to overcome her own fears to enter the world of drag. She worried about how the audience and her loved ones would judge her, and also was concerned about “being a girl in a man’s world.” Drag shows — usually held in gay bars — are indeed a place where drag queens, typically men dressed as women, hold court.

Drag kings sometimes feature male characters who are fragile or lacking in self-worth, and that can grate with a primarily gay audience, says Risse.”I feel like when one plays with the concept of masculinity, it’s a delicate balance to strike, even though we see drag queens act out caricatures of women, of femininity with abandon,” he said.

That said, attitudes are shifting, if slowly, says Rita Baga, a drag queen who headlines the show at the famed Cabaret Mado in Montreal’s gay neighborhood, the Village.”It’s an environment that is becoming more and more inclusive,” she says.