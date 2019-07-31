Breaking stereotypes one outfit post at a time

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 12:09 am

Aria Krishnamurti hopes to make the fashion space more inclusive for varied body types and shows off her experiments on her Instagram

With many curvier fashion bloggers stepping out there, the stereotype that fashion is only limited to size zero figures is abating. One Hyderabad-based fashion blogger who is breaking preconceived notions about curvaceous figures is Aria Krishnamurti who started cataloguing her fashion journey on www.stylemearia.com four years ago.

Passionate about fashion from the age of seven, Aria always wanted to make a career around the field. After her schooling, she chose to do a foundation course at Hamstech Institute of Fashion & Interior Design in the city and continued her education at Central St Martins in London and London College of Fashion.

“Now, fashion is for every body type. Every brand today is realising this. Audiences and brands are changing their perceptions, so a fashion blogger can also take up that baton. If you call yourself an influencer, you should have the power to influence a certain type of an audience with the body type you have. As a stylist, I know what type of outfits will go with my body type and the outfits that I wear in my website are not only for the curvy ladies, but suit all body types,” says Aria Krishnamurti. Initially, her blogging was non-commercial and very centric to regular outfits, but now she has branched out to working for reputed brands.

“I’m also associated with various plus-size brands apart from regular ones to make sure the outfits will be easy to recreate for everyone. I incorporate a variety of outfits like Indian, Indo-western, Western, ethnic, fusion and mention the sizes available in different brands on my blog,” she explains making it clear that her fashion blog is not just for the curvier ones.

On the future of plus-size blogging, she says, “The new tools and technology will enhance blogging where people will go beyond Instagram to making content for their fashion website. Also, I feel ‘plus-size’ blogging is just a notion. It has become very inclusive. I don’t see them as parallel careers. Whether you’re achieving something significant in your life is important.”

