Breast, tobacco-related cancers on the rise in Telangana

Hyderabad: Cancers associated with tobacco consumption among men and breast cancers among women constitute a large portion of the cancer burden in Telangana. Close to 42 per cent of the cancers among men and nearly 14 per cent of the cancers among women in Hyderabad are tobacco related, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report-2020 (NCRP) released by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Among women, 35.5 per cent of the cancers are breast cancers while 8.7 per cent are cervical cancers in the State. Among men in the State, mouth, lung and stomach cancers are the top three cancers, the report said. The NCRP report provided a peek into the present state of prevalence of cancers in all States, including Telangana, which is a useful tool to guide public health specialists, doctors and policy makers involved in cancer prevention. In the last few years, almost all the States have been witnessing a rise in cancers and Telangana is no exception.

The NCRP report presented data from 28 Population Based Cancer Registries (PBCR) and 58 Hospital Based Cancer Registries (HCRs) across the country. The data from PBCR Hyderabad collected between 2014 and 2016 covering the entire district has been included for the first time in the NCRP report.

Risk of developing cancer

According to the analysis in the report, one among nine men and one in seven women in Hyderabad district have the risk of developing cancer. In breast cancer, among country’s all 28 Population Based Cancer Registries (PBCR), Hyderabad district is on top at 48 per cent, which means out of every 100 women with cancer, 48 have breast cancer.

Overall picture

The NCRP report estimates that cancer cases in the country are likely to increase to 15.6 lakh by 2025, which is a 12 per cent increase from current estimated cases. The report also found that in 2020, tobacco-related cancers are estimated to contribute to 27.1 per cent of the total cancer burden followed by gastrointestinal tract cancers and breast cancer. Cancer of lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common cancers among men. Cancer of breast and cervix uteri was the most common cancers among women.

