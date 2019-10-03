Breath-analyser facility opened at RGIA

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: In compliance with the latest directive given by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enhance safety at airports across the country, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) on Wednesday inaugurated a breath-analyser examination facility at the Airport Medical Centre.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials from GHIAL, DGCA and various other stakeholders from the airport community. The breath-analyser examination is being conducted in collaboration with the Apollo Hospitals, which runs the Hyderabad Airport Medical Centre. The breath-analyser examination has been mandated by DGCA for personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance, Air Traffic Control (ATC) services, aerodrome operations and ground handling services for detecting liquor consumption while on duty.

GHIAL is committed to safe workplace operations and has a zero tolerance policy towards unsafe work practices and the latest initiative by the DGCA further strengthens GHIAL’s efforts towards this.

The DGCA circular mandates at least 10 per cent of the individuals employed in their respective organisations engaged in safety sensitive functions pertaining to airside operations are randomly subjected to breath-analyser examination on a daily basis, when they report for duty at the airport. Disciplinary action will be taken by DGCA on personnel found to be in breach of regulations.

