Breathalyser test for airport staff

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: It is not just the pilots and cabin crew of a flight who now have to stay off alcohol while on duty But all the airport employees must undergo an alcohol test using breath analyzer (BA) that is usually used by the Traffic Police to know the blood alcohol content to avoid drunk driving.

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Indian governmental regulatory body for civil aviation, had issued guidelines three months ago for the breathalyser test to be conducted on all airport employees across the country.

According to DGCA, Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-5 and series-5 (Part IV) lays down the procedure for the BA examination of personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance, Air Traffic Control services, aerodrome operations, flight dispatchers, Fire And Rescue personnel, vehicle drivers and ground handling services for detecting consumption of alcohol.

So far, 32 employees, including one from Hyderabad airport have failed the BA test. A driver working for a prominent airlines failed the test on October 7 at the Hyderabad airport. The Bengaluru airport topped the list with five staffers failing the breathalyser test followed by Chennai, Cochin and Mumbai with four employees each and Delhi with three employees.

Most of the employees caught for turning up for duty in an inebriated condition were drivers, customer service officers, a senior ramp officer, a cargo loader, aerobridge staff, ramp service agent and other technicians.

As per the CAR norms, the airlines should take disciplinary action against an employee for testing positive during the BA test. An official said in case if any employee does not undergo the test, then the airline officials will not allow the employee to attend duty. If an employee commits the same offence for the second time, then his or her license will be placed under suspension.

The DGCA had come up with the rules to conduct alcohol tests on airport employees with an aim to reduce any inconvenience to passengers or to avoid untoward incidents, the official added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.