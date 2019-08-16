Breathe in, breathe out: Mornings at Habeeb Nagar PS

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: It is 8 am on a rainy morning. About a dozen men sit in a row on a mat in a large hall. A constable holds up a mobile phone and through a WhatsApp video call, the ‘instructor’ on the other side tells them what to do. Minutes later, the group disconnects from the outer world, allowing the calm to slowly take over their minds.

The scene might appear to be of a yoga centre, but is of the Habeeb Nagar (Law & Order) police station in the older parts of the city. The instructor is the local Station House Officer, P Shiva Chandra, and the group comprises his subordinates, including all ranks, at the station.

The meditation session continues for at least 20 minutes every morning before the staff go about their routine assignments. The first floor of the police station building doubles up as the meditation ‘centre’ in the mornings for the policemen to de-stress themselves.

Station House Officer (Habeeb Nagar) P Shiva Chandra said policemen get stressed a lot due to their challenging work, which involves patrolling, attending to complaints, correspondence and court-related tasks.

“To help them relax, I started meditation in the police station. At 8 am, all the policemen who worked the previous night and those who join for day duty meditate for 20 minutes. I practise at home and through WhatsApp video call, encourage the staff at the police station,” he said.

For those working at the Habeeb Nagar police station, it is a completely new experience.

“Our work schedule is very tight and we do not get time to take proper care of our health. We are happy that we are able to get some time in the police station itself for ourselves,” said a police constable, adding that they were now encouraging their family members also to follow suit by meditating whenever they got time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter