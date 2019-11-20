Breezo app helps you to monitor air pollution in realtime

By | Published: 3:05 pm 3:06 pm

Hyderabad: Worried about the air quality in your city? Here is a quick way to find out real time updates on air pollution not only in your city but across all India. An app called ‘Breezo’ is now available on PlayStore for Android devices which can give instant information.

‘BreeZo,’ utilizes satellite tracking to compare pollution levels in multiple locations in real-time and provides historic trends across days, months and years across all pollution control boards in India. Developed by Blue Sky Analytics, an IIT alumnus founded Geospatial Data Intelligence Startup, the mobile app is also available as a web platform.

The app can help track live levels of multiple pollutants and understand their exposure to each one of them, get daily notifications for good air days and bad air days and recommendations for what can be done to reduce exposure to air pollution. It is also available as an API for direct integration, and as chatbots on WhatsApp and Facebook messenger for quick access to Air Quality information, a company press release said here on Wednesday.

Blue Sky Analytics is co-founded by Abhilasha Purwar, an alumnus of IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies and a Fulbright Scholar, and Kshitij Purwar, who dropped out of college at the age of 20 to become a full-time developer.

The company said new feaures to be added shortly are: air pollution predictions for the next three days based on location; health recommendations and tips to reduce your exposure to harmful air; integration of IoT air pollution monitors to the network; and integration to smart devices such as watches, TV and voice assistants.

