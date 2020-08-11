Brett Lee picks CSK as favourites to win IPL

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 4:36 pm

Hyderabad: Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee picked Chennai Super Kings as favourites to win the Indian Premier League title which is set to begin in UAE from September 19.

The league, which was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, will be played in UAE and the unknown conditions will pose big challenges for the cricketers. But Lee picked MS Dhoni-led CSK, which is the second-most successful team after Mumbai Indians with three titles, to make the best use of conditions and go the distance.

“I reckon their strength is that their players are a bit more elderly, mature. They’ve got that youth coming through, but they’ve got a lot of players who’ve been around a long, long time and I’d say that’s their greatest strength,” said Lee while speaking on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

The team has a lot of experienced players in Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh and that keeps them in good stead. “Recently, I’ve looked at the forecast for the next two or three weeks. It’s 40 degrees, plus the wickets will surely turn. Therefore, I feel CSK will feel a lot more at home. Imagine all those spinners getting big rips, big turn. I reckon they are definitely suited for this tournament and should be favourites,” added Lee.

