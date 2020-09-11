Brett Lee picks CSK as favourites to win IPL

Brett Lee, who is part of the commentary team for the cash-rich league, took to Instagram to reply to fans. He felt the experience of Chennai Super Kings will come in handy to emerge winners.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:16 pm 1:50 pm

Hyderabad: Former Australian speedster Brett Lee took three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to go the distance in the upcoming IPL scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19.

Brett Lee, who is part of the commentary team for the cash-rich league, took to Instagram to reply to fans. He felt the experience of Chennai Super Kings will come in handy to emerge winners. Replying to a fan’s question about who will win the coveted trophy, he said, “Hard to say but let’s go with CSK.”

The former player, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders during his playing days, also hoped that his team would do better but said he is confident of the Kolkata outfit finishing in the top four. He added the inclusion of Pat Cummins, who was bought for a price tag of Rs 15.5 cr, is a good addition. “He is world-class. Definitely on the cards for KKR to be in the final 4,” Lee replied to a fan who asked if KKR can win their third title this season after bolstering their bowling attack by roping in Cummins.