Brett Lee wants clarity on Dhoni’s batting order

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:00 pm 12:54 pm

Hyderabad: Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League, the focus was on Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni who announced his retirement from the international cricket.

However, it quickly shifted to his batting position after their side suffered two losses in three games. More than the way they lost, Dhoni’s batting order was the talk of the town. With required rate climbing up in both matches, Dhoni preferring to bat down the order and that didn’t go well with cricket greats.

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee feels that the talk of his batting position is putting his side CSK under pressure and they need to sort the issues quickly so that they can win matches. “They have to start winning, they’ve got the right team but don’t think they’ve got the right position for the players. I think the talk on Dhoni’s batting position is putting a lot of pressure on the entire team. He has to fix his batting position,” the former speedster added. CSK will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in their next game.

