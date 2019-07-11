Bribe case: ACB arrests woman Tahsildar in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:55 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Tahsildar Lavanya in connection with a bribe case after seizing Rs 93.5 lakh in cash and over 400 grams of gold from her house here.

Some property documents were also seized from the Tahsildar’s residence. Details of her bank accounts were being verified and based on the investigation, she was arrested, ACB said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter