Bribe for pension: Senior accountant held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught red-handed V. Sanjeev Kumar, a Senior Accountant at the office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Koti when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a complainant.

According to officials, Dr. Baddam Surender Reddy, a retired Deputy Civil Surgeon, had lodged a complaint saying Kumar demanded bribe for processing and forwarding his pension papers to the Accountant General’s Office. More details are awaited.

