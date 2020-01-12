Bribery case: ACB raids on Inspector residence in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at the residence of Jubilee Hills Inspector Balavantaiah, who was arrested on bribery charges, at Bharani Colony in Vanasthalipuram on Saturday.

“We have conducted these searches as part of the ongoing investigation into the corruption charges against the Inspector. Nothing concrete was found during the searches,” an official said. The ACB officials arrested Balavantaiah, who was placed under suspension after he surrendered at the head office of ACB on Friday evening.

Officials said Balavantaiah demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 and two VAT69 liquor bottles through Sub-Inspector P Sudheer Reddy who was arrested in Jubilee Hills on Thursday afternoon.

After collecting the money and liquor bottles, Reddy called Balavantaiah, who asked what happened to another case. “We are not sure to what case the Inspector was referring to,” the official explained, adding efforts were on to collect more information on the case.

Reddy accepted the bribe from the complainant M Vamshi Krishna of Nizampet, allegedly at the behest of Balavantaiah for giving station bail to Krishna in connection with a case registered under Sections 420 (Cheating) and 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust) of IPC and to settle the issue during Lok Adalat after brokering a compromise.

