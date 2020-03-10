Bribery case: Pay & Accounts auditor nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:34 pm 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: P Gopinath, an auditor in the Pay and Accounts office here, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday in connection with a bribe case that was booked against him.

On March 7, Pay and Accounts superintendent Thota Rama Rao was nabbed by the ACB. Gopinath was absconding then. Both Rao and Gopinath have been caught on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from Konugganti Krishna, who is working as Deputy Inspector of Survey and Records.

The duo demanded the bribe for processing the pending salary bills of Rs 1.78 lakh. Even after sanctioning the pending salary bills and receiving the same by the complainant, both Rao and Gopinath attempted to obtain undue advantage by collecting Rs 5,000 as a reward.

