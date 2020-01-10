Bribery: SI, CI under ACB scanner in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: In a major embarrassment for the City Police, both the Inspector and Sub-inspector from the Jubilee Hills police station are under the scanner of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on bribe charges.

While the ACB on Thursday arrested Sub-Inspector P Sudheer Reddy on Road No 10 in Jubilee Hills for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 and two VAT69 liquor bottles from the complainant, M Vamshi Krishna of Nizampet, a hunt is on for Inspector Balvantaiah, who according to the ACB, is ‘untraceable’.

Reddy, officials said, took the amount at the behest of Balvantaiah for giving station bail to Krishna in connection with a case registered under Sections 420 (Cheating) and 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust) of IPC and to settle the issue during the Lok Adalat after brokering a compromise.

ACB officials said a bribe of Rs 1 lakh was demanded but later a sum of Rs 50,000 was agreed upon. The ACB officials recovered the amount and the liquor bottles from Reddy.

While this is the first ACB case against the personnel of the Police Department in 2020, the ACB had booked 18 cases in 2019 and 20 in 2018 against those working in the department for allegedly accepting the bribe and amassing disproportionate assets.

The Police Department stood second after the Revenue Department in the number of cases booked against respective employees by the ACB in 2019 and 2018.

