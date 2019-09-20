Bride trainer is a real thing in Hyderabad!

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad now has a bride trainer — one who claims his training can reduce the number of divorces and also ensure a ‘happy married life’.

The trainer, Ilyas Shamshi, has set up an academy, the Family Institute of India, and titled his ‘flagship’ course as the ‘Dulhan Course’, which he says will cover topics such as home management, children’s education, cooking, beauty, sewing and communication skills. He is open to holding separate classes for men, if they are interested.

A few advertisements of his course met with sharp criticism on social media, with many terming it ‘regressive’ and ‘patriarchal’, and accusing it of ‘conditioning’ women to become ‘good and obedient homemakers’. But, Shamshi is not deterred, and says he is in fact trying to help women from getting divorced over trivial issues.

Having worked as a religious scholar and social worker addressing family issues, Shamshi says communication gaps and ego clashes have led to several divorces. “This is because the responsibilities are not clearly earmarked by the couple or they tend to be unaware of their own responsibilities as a husband and wife,” he says, adding that more than 15 Muslim women already signed up for the course.

“The course is open to all women, irrespective of caste and community. The curriculum has been prepared in consultation with lawyers, women social activists, educationists and family counsellors,” he says, informing that the three-month course costs Rs 15,000.

The institute, which completed two years, is also offering pre and post-marriage counselling to young girls and also a ‘Best Mother’ training programme for women. Stating that the course would have an impact in the background of the recent developments over the triple talaq system, Shamshi says proper clarity over responsibilities and duties will give little scope for divorce.

