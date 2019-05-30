Bridge between content creators and producers

By | Published: 5:30 pm 5:48 pm

He is one among those few actors who embrace change and try to experiment with new challenges. Having acted in many Telugu films, actor P Navdeep has also made his mark in the web series by acting in a few Telugu web series.

Yet, the actor does not find any difference in terms of working for a feature film or a web series. As an actor, it’s the same but the content is definitely different. The actor is of the opinion that there is a bit more boldness in a few web series than in conventional cinemas, as there is no censor.

Elaborating on the need for censorship in web series, the actor believes that it is not required. “I personally believe there has to be self-regulation like in the US, where prior to the show, a disclaimer about the relevance to an age group is issued,” says Navdeep.

Though feature films and web series are made with the same passion, there are a few differences in the production aspects, especially technically. For one, speed (of making the film) is a great differentiating factor between the two. And, second, there are a few budget constraints when producing web series as it has been evolving since the past couple of years in regional languages.

“If a feature film of two hours is made with a budget, nearly three hours or more web series content has to be planned in the same budget. For shooting, all the logistics have be in place. There is no margin for error,” says Navdeep.

The actor also co-founded C Space recently, an incubation centre and creative co-working incubation studio. It was launched recently by actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills. All the content makers working across the 24 frames involved in a film can approach C Space and narrate their stories or present projects.

If the professionals like the stories or works presented by budding writers or directors, the same will be taken to the prospective channels or managements. It is not confined to a web series; budding professionals can showcase their talent having been given a chance to present it on different platforms.

“We will be serving as a bridge between the content makers and the producers. Everybody needs content, but not everyone will have the wherewithal to select the best. We do that work for them,” says Navdeep adding that they have already received 1,500 applications which are currently being scrutinised.

On the film front, Navdeep is busy with two films. He is playing a negative role in a Tamil movie, where he is cast opposite actor Jeeva, while the other project is with Allu Arjun in ace director Trivikram Srinivas’s movie. However, nothing has been confirmed in terms of web series as of now.