Bridge damaged due to rains in Kamareddy, Transport affected

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Kamareddy: Transport facility between Bhanswada and Jukkal was affected for the third time this monsoon following damage to the bridge connecting the two places in the wake of heavy rains in the district.

The temporary road bridge between Pedda Devada and Pulkal villages in Bichkonda mandal was damaged since several brooks and streams were flooded with the district recording heavy rains in the past two days. Kalyani, a stream in Yellareddy mandal and Pedda Devada stream in Bichkonda mandal have been overflowing with flood waters.

On Monday night, the flood water in Pedda Devada went up significantly and damaged the temporary bridge constructed by R & B officials to facilitate traffic movement till the permanent bridge between Pedda Devada and Pulkal is completed.

