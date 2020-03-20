Bridge works begin at Laknavaram

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Mulugu: The construction works of the third bridge have begun at Laknavaran lake, the popular tourist spot in the State, in Govindraipet mandal of Mulugu district. This new bridge will connect the second and third islands in the lake. While the length of the bridge is 130 metres, the width is three and a half feet. The project cost is Rs 1.50 crore and it was designed by Girish Bharadwaj, also known as ‘Sethu Bandhu’ and ‘Bridgeman of India’, who designed the earlier two bridges at Laknavaram.

According to the officials, the construction of the bridge would likely be completed by the May-end. It may be added here that TSTDC Managing Director B Manohar inaugurated the second on November 15, 2018. While the length of the bridge is 210 metres, the width is 1.5 metres.

The carrying capacity of the bridge is 1,000 people. It was constructed with the rust-proof galvanised sheets. The first bridge having length of 160 metres was also designed and executed by Girish Bharadwaj.

The second bridge connects the main land near parking area to an island. The bridge was constructed with funds sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SDS).

According to the officials, 22 cottages, six log huts, tribal multi-product display centre and other amenities are coming up at the Laknavaram. “Connecting second and third islands with the third bridge would add more beauty to the spot. It also attracts more tourists to the Laknavaram,” an official told ‘Telangana Today’.

Meanwhile, Laknvaram has been closed for tourists in view of the Covid- 19 scare.

