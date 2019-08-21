Bright colours dominate the airport look

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 6:50 pm

Bollywood actors have always been major trendsetters. Their airport looks have also been majorly observed as they have given us fashion goals. This time, from Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, several actors chose to wear bright colours as part of their look accessories by a pair of dashing glasses to go with it.

Alia was seen in a pair of track pants and matching jacket accessorised with a funky yellow bag, black oval shades with a white frame. Deepika also chose to wear an oversized white shirt inside a denim jacket paired with black stocking. The look was complete with round black shades and a sling bag. As far as Sonakshi Sinha was concerned, she was seen sporting a transparent sling bag with a black strip on her neon crop top.

Wearing colourful outfits with the rest was Kiara Advani while Jacqueline was seen in orange and pink simultaneously. Both their looks were rounded off with a pair of black shades. Adding to the list of colourful outfits is Kriti Sanon who was spotted wearing a pink jacket with a pair of funky glasses.