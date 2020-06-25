Bright Tutee to focus on local language content

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: With online classes slowly becoming the norm for school students, edutech startups are witnessing higher growth. One such startup, Bright Tutee which offers curriculum-based study content for classes 6- 10, is now looking at expanding its offering in local languages like Telugu, Gujarati and Bengali in the next two to three months. The 2018-founded online learning platform, that is part of Goyal publishers, has been offering its content for State board students in Hindi and English so far and now is looking to offer it in regional languages as well.

Bright Tutee, co-founder, Suresh Goyal said, “We have been publishing textbooks for many years both for CBSE and State boards. In 2018, we decided to venture into the digital arena wherein we realised that 90 per cent of the students are in the State board.

So we decided to offer our content for this curriculum and have been working with 20 State boards in India so far. Now, we plan to offer our content in three more languages which will be launched in the next two to three months.”

Goyal also mentioned that due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic, the company has seen a 400 per cent growth in enrollment and has trained 40,000 teachers on online teaching tools through conducting webinars.

It has on-boarded five lakh students since its launch in January this year and going ahead it plans to expand its content to 11-12 students as well.

“About 10 per cent of our students are from both the Telugu-speaking States and we are seeing a high acceptance for digital learning platforms from the southern States when compared to their Northern counterparts,” he said.

