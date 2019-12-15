Brimming tanks bring smiles: Harish Rao

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Suryapet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the State government had succeeded in reviving 46,000 chain tanks in Telangana under Mission Kakatiya, which had changed the atmosphere in villages.

Releasing a book titled ‘Pitta Valina Chettu’ written by Vardelli Venkateshwarlu, at a meeting held at Karvirala Kothagudem village in the district, Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on providing irrigation facility to last acre of agricultural land in the State.

After formation of Telangana State, the Chief Minister had held a meeting with the officials of Irrigation Department in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on September 24 in 2014 where Mission Kakatiya had taken shape. It was aimed at revival of 46,000 irrigation tanks, which were dug during Kakatiya rule in Telangana and also to restore their feeder channels. Now, the State government was filling these irrigation tanks through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, he added.

Stating that villagers would smile when tanks brim with water, he said that there was a complete change in the lives of the people in the villages after irrigation facility was provided to them.

Earlier, Telangana poets and writers were writing about the dried up irrigation tanks and agricultural crops, but now they should write about brimming irrigation tanks and greenery in the villages, he suggested.

Reminding that people from Palamur migrated to other places in search of work in united Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out that the migrated people were returned to Palamuru due to the changed situation. The farmers of Palamuru were now using machines for agricultural works due to non-availability of labor, which was a great change, he said.

Stating that restoration of irrigation tanks has facilitated the State to store 265 tmc of water, he said that crop yield was high when cultivation was taken up with surface water than borewell water. Farmers can get 10 quintals of additional paddy crop when cultivation was done with irrigation facility, he added.

Earlier governments in united Andhra Pradesh termed agriculture as a waste task, but the Chief Minister had turned agriculture into a profitable one. In the last kharif season, 70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy production was recorded in the State, it would further increase in yasangi season due to availability of irrigation facility, he said.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that farmers of Suryapet district were getting Godavari water through SRSP canal due to Kaleshwaram project taken up by the Chief Minister. He reminded that people of Thungathurthy Assembly constituency had waited for five decades to get irrigation facility through SRSP canal. Thungathurty constituency has become first beneficiary of Kaleshwaram project by receiving Godavari water.

Earlier, Harish Rao examined Rudhrama Devi Cheruvu at Velugupally, which was over flowing after receiving Godavari water through SRSP canal.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore, Telangana State Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and others also attended the meeting.

