Bring NRC, stop infiltration: VHP

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national joint secretary General Y Raghavulu on Sunday said that implementation of nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) was need of the hour to stop infiltration of foreigners into the country. He expressed fear that India would soon become an Islamic state if infiltration and religious conversions continued.

Addressing mediapersons here, Raghavulu urged the Union government to stop infiltration into India from bordering countries. “History tells us that a spurt in Muslim population resulted in bifurcation of the county into two,” he said.

He said the situation in States such as Assam, West Bengal, Kashmir and Tripura was alarming with thousands of Muslims crossing the border and infiltrating into those States.

“The pace at which Hindus are being lured or forcibly converted into other religions is alarming. Particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, conversions are taking place and temple lands have been occupied. If the temples are affected, Hinduism will be in peril,” he said.

Calling for value-based education in the country, he demanded for inclusion of ethical and moral education at school level. He said that the aspect of respecting women must also be a part of the curriculum. VHP Telangana unit president Ramaraju, secretary Ramesh and Bhajrang Dal State convener Subhash Chander were also present.

