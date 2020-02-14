Bring visible change in Municipalities by Dasara, KTR to officials

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: Setting a Dasara deadline for beautification of every Urban Local Body (ULB) in the State, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao on Friday directed all District Collectors and Additional Collectors to speed up the process of forming ward committees by February 18 or a day earlier than that.

The Minister was interacting with the Collectors and Additional Collectors at an Orientation programme on New Municipal Act and Pattana Pragathi at MCRHRD institute here. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to empower you to see beautiful towns taking shape in Telangana. Please bring in planned development, improve greenery, provide transparent citizen services and build model markets like the one in Gajwel. Telangana’s towns should set a benchmark for the rest of the country,” the Minister said.

As a precursor to that, Rama Rao said that “Pattana Pragathi,” a 8-10 day programme will be launched during the last week of this month on the lines of successful “Palle Pragathi” programme. He informed them that the final dates will be declared by the Chief Minister’s office. “The additional collectors along with municipal commissioners should embark on forming four types of ward committees by Monday. I want you to personally go around the ward, enroll people who have a zeal to see their wards developed, as the Chief Minister will personally meet them,” Rama Rao told the officers asking them not to rope in self-styled activists.

“I will personally try to visit as many Municipalities as possible during Pattana Pragathi programme. Bring change as we have given your powers despite criticism from opposition. Innovate and implement, you have my full backing,” he said, and encouraged the officers to even go for privatization of sanitation at places of tourist interest.

The Minister stated that the TS-bPASS will be rolled out from April 2 and said the officials of the MA and UD department should be appropriately trained on the system. “Awareness should be created on the new system among the general public by conducting sessions with residential welfare associations and ward committees,” he added.

During the session, Rama Rao called upon the Additional collectors to update themselves with the new initiatives undertaken by his ministry such as “Citizen Buddy” app and make changes as per the local conditions. “The app also provides Geo Coordinates helping the municipal authorities to reach the spot without any hassle,” he said.

Reiterating stern action on the erring municipal staff as well as the elected representatives, Rama Rao said “I am going to be focusing on municipal administration very intensely. I will not hesitate removing few from service permanently and the process has already begun. If there are serious lapses in the implementation of the Municipal Act, the action will be severe and Chief Minister made it clear that no matter whatever be the political pressure, the government will stand behind you”.

He said that decentralization and formation of new districts, mandals, and municipalities was one of the biggest achievements of the Telangana government after the state formation. Addressing the collectors, he said, “I can proudly say that no other state has brought in so many administrative reforms in the history of our country in such a short span of time.”

“Effective implementation of the new municipal act will change the face of the cities and towns in Telangana and Collectors should play an important role in its implementation,” he said. Minister stated that there will be challenges in the initial months of implementation of the New Municipal Act. He mentioned that it would be important to set a tone and create awareness amongst the citizens about the new act.

