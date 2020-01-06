Bringing a rare art form into focus

By | Published: 10:03 pm 10:17 pm

“As I watched a brilliant mime performance, I was intermittently pulled towards recollecting Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece Waiting for Godot. The two charactgers, Vladimir (Didi) and Estragon (Gogo), represented a facet of human desire throughout the play; They kept waiting for the arrival of someone named Godot, while Godot remained nowhere but everywhere. Asuram Madhusudan was the only existing human onstage accompanied by a black backdrop, minimal sound effects and lights. He was just like the non-existing ‘Godot’ who held the entire audience spellbound,” says Shalini Mahapatra who authored the book Mimescape of Telangana: A Montage on Mime, in her acknowledgement.

She went on to say that the 10-minute performance instilled a “deep soothing impact” in her. In the foreword, Asuram Madhusudan, founder, Indian Mime Academy, says that an introduction to mime is like giving words to a divine message. The connotations are many but the denotation is only one… ‘pure bliss’, he adds.

Talking about the author, the book and the art: “It is a contentment that the Department of Language and Culture is fostering the exceptional art of mime and promoting the artistes… Shalini Mahapatra through her writing has concisely and lucidly presented the nuances of mime in this book. Mime art is certainly the treasured pride of Telangana,” says Madhusudan.

The book Mimescape of Telangana, brought out by the Department of Language and Culture and edited by its Director Mamidi Harikrishna, brings the focus on the history of the art, mime artistes across the world and growth of mime in Telangana.