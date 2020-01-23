Bringing creativity to the fore

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Instagram has just launched the ‘Born on Instagram’ programme in Hyderabad, to discover, showcase and grow the most creative content creators in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The programme will give creators the knowledge to best leverage Instagram and hone their storytelling capabilities.

The highlight of the event was the presence of Mahathalli aka Jahnavi Dasetty, a prominent creator with 648k followers, who shared her invaluable insights on leveraging the platform. She commented, “I love entertaining content and that’s the genre I focus on. While I play different characters in different sketch videos I make, Instagram allows me to show my real and authentic self.

It’s a place where you see all my passions, which include fashion, travel and entertainment. I’m hoping this new programme discovers and develops more talented Instagrammers from Hyderabad, and I’m happy to play a part in it.”

Manish Chopra, head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “‘Born on Instagram’ is a programme that recognises the creativity in content that we’re witnessing all across India — in big and small cities. Hyderabad is a great example because it represents the myriad passions that are pursued on our platform — food, fashion and technology.”This launch comes close on the heels of a global update to Boomerang, one of the beloved camera formats on Instagram that now gives you new ways to express yourself creatively.

