Bringing culture to the fore at Shilparamam

By | Published: 7:22 pm 7:23 pm

Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam performances marked the weekend cultural programmes at Shilparamam amphitheatre in Madhapur. Tejaswi Chintalapudi entertained viewers with Gajavadana Beduve, Vedalera Vayyarulu, Hamsanandi Thillana and Narayaneeyam presented in the Kuchipudi style.

This was followed by a Bharatanatyam performance by discipes of Madhavi Marellapudi of Thillana Arts. Thodai Mangalam, Sri Vignarajam Bhaje, Jathi Swaram Krishna Sabdam, Andal Kowtam, Nataraja Stuti, etc., were some of the items they performed.

At Mini Shilparamam in Uppal, the two-day ‘Kuchipudi Nrutyotsavam’ as part of Guru Parampara organised by Ramani Siddi concluded successfully with performances by students of Murari Ramamohana Rao and Ch Siva Adinarayana.

The dancers enthralled the audience with Vinayaka Kowtam, Brahmanjali, Ramayana Sabdam, Krishna Sabdam, Thillana, Brundavana Nilaye, Jathi Swaram, Vachenu Alamelu Manga, etc.

