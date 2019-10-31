Bringing intimate hygiene out of the closet

By | Published: 3:53 pm

As more and more Indian women are opening up about the hush-hush topic on feminine hygiene, the homegrown markets have seen a substantial growth in intimate hygiene product brands in recent years.

Anupriya Kapur, the co-founder of feminine hygiene brand Imbue Natural shares details on the lack of information surrounding this particular topic.

Traditional ways hygiene

An urban woman is more likely to take care of her sexual, menstrual and reproductive hygiene in a fairly informed manner than their rural counterparts, depending on reasons such as understanding of the products available around.

Traditionally, women were not that aware of sexual and reproductive hygiene, as reusable pieces of cloth or cotton being used for periods. In addition, because women don’t have enough information and are afraid about talking to people about it, they tend to not practice intimate hygiene beyond soap and water.

Loopholes of intimate hygiene

Lack of awareness and availability of accurate information is the biggest problem that we face as a society. There is a lot of shame and stigma attached around woman’s anatomy. It’s only now that urban India has started talking about menstruation and witnessing advertisements of sanitary napkins. Even then only about 18 per cent women have access to sanitary hygiene. A lot of women still believe that cleaning the vagina from the inside with water or other solutions is important.

Problems caused by poor feminine health

Lack of proper hygiene can alter the pH level of the vaginal region. This causes a change in the microflora of the area, thus increasing the risk of bacterial vaginosis, genital itching, pustules over genitalia, UTI and yeast infections.

Tips to be noted

Never wash the vulva region with soap or chemical based intimate washes. Vagina is self-cleaning! Change tampons and pads every 3-4 hours. Sterilise menstrual cups on a regular basis. Always use natural intimate hygiene products which are extremely gentle. When wiping with a tissue, always wipe front to back.