Bringing nature’s beauty to life

Sohel Sayyad loves nature and he expresses it by way of his paintings. And his art work does reflect his immense love for nature and passion towards painting. The young artist who hails from Maharashtra keeps coming to Hyderabad regularly to conduct workshops and exhibitions.

His interest in capturing scenic beauty in its pristine form in his paintings takes him to different places where he experiences nature first-hand and expresses his feelings through his art work. What started as a passion which he did to amuse himself turned to profession in 2016, and Sohel is happy with the response from the public.

“My first visit to Hyderabad was unplanned – I was invited for a competition held at Kalakriti Art Gallery where artist Anjum Ziaee spotted me. She recognised my talent and asked me to conduct workshops and also exhibit my paintings in Hyderabad on a regular basis,” shares the happy artist who adds that the amazing response from the city boosts his confidence.

“I get a lot of inspiration while I work on paintings, which are related to nature and are outdoorsy; they have a life in them, which makes me imagine and try to paint the view exactly the way it looks, just like capturing the image through my painting,” says Sohel who started working more on watercolour paintings.

“Nature is always constant and true; most of my paintings are related to nature. I travel to various places and notice something or the other, every city offers a different experience and that made me improve my skill,” says this young watercolour and landscape artist, who is trying to conduct workshops on Warli art too.

“My dream is to open an institute in Hyderabad and start teaching everybody who is interested in painting,” says Sohel who believes that art is something which should be nurtured. “I started painting at the age of 15 and I received more than 12 awards in various places of India. I would love to teach people about art and owe Hyderabad for accepting my paintings,” he concludes.

