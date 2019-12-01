Bringing out one’s inner poet at Our Sacred Space

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Our Sacred Space organised ‘Prose and Prosody’ in collaboration with Hyderabad Literary Festival recently. The cultural venue partnered with HLF for their “Festival Fridays” event, wherein every Friday, events are being held in different cultural centres in the city. These events are conducted to bring arts, culture and literature to everyone. To make people aware of it and bring out a creative side to them.

This week’s event witnessed on poetry by Akila G. Participants were given old newspapers and were asked to pick up lines from it to make a poem. A short story writing session by creative writer Nayana was about writing stories in short with impact.

Bhoomika Theatre Group did a story telling session called as Anaganaga, where they enacted and narrated gripping stories for children and adults.

Over 100 participants attended the event which was free of cost and open to all age groups.

