Bringing top brands and activities on single platform

By | Published: 8:13 pm

A curtain raiser event was organised with a Kids Ramp Walk at the logo unveiling of ‘HappyOn Moms and Kids Exhibition’ featuring top brands, with a lot of activities and workshop for kids and more. Mothers, along with their children walked the ramp at event held in Hotel Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, on Sunday.

HappyOn is a niche concept-based exclusively curated ‘Mom and kids’ event which focuses on getting the top brands from all over the country to the audience. It is a platform for brands to showcase the best of products and services available for the kids, to-be-mommies and mommies of today, be it kids’ fashion, kids learning, kids room décor and furniture or gifting solutions.

The launch activity of HappyOn witnessed the gathering of mothers and kids. Mothers were seen engrossed in a conversation with other mothers, mom influencers, kids brands owners, etc. Samir Virani and Rhea Virani, the brain behind HappyOn spoke on how it’s different and how top brands of the nation for kids and mothers are participating at the event.

From an extensive flea market with innovative child-centric brands to food stalls that please the pickiest taste buds, to games, rides and activities to keep the children entertained for hours, there’s something fun for everyone at the exhibition.

With an exciting line-up of live shows, band performances and a Kids Fashion Show, they are gearing up for the expo to be held on November 23 at Park Hyatt.

