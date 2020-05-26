Britannia kick-starts second edition of women startup initiative

By | Published: 1:45 pm

Hyderabad: Britannnia Industries has kick-started its second edition of startup initiative to enable homemakers become entrepreneurs. While the first edition focused on financial assistance, as the lack of funds was seen as the top barrier to women embarking on an entrepreneurial journey, the second edition focuses on skill development.

Vinay Subramanyam, head-Marketing, Britannia Industries, told Telangana Today, “Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative aims to fulfill the Indian homemakers’ aspirations of embarking on an entrepreneurial journey and gaining financial independence. We believe that homemakers are the drivers of growth for our country’s success. They have uninhibited energy, limitless patience and exhibit an entrepreneurial aptitude in their everyday lives. They seek to do more and be more, which is the inspiration for our initiative.”

“As a part of the second edition, we have launched India’s first-ever customised, two-month online skilling programme for homemakers in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Almost 10,000 women will go through the programme from June 1 to July 31. Financial assistance will be provided to the top 10 ideas,” he added.

This is a nation-wide campaign and in the first season, which concluded last year, women from across a wide range of demographics sent in their entrepreneurial ideas. Britannia received over one million entries from across the country. Second season is no different. The higher skew of entries this year are from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka, Subramanyam informed.

He added, “Telangana is a key State (in the top five in terms of entries) and we have seen significant enthusiasm from the women of the State in terms of participation last year as well as this year.”

Selection criteria

The selection will be based on the strength of the business idea and depth of thought. The entry should reflect how confident the participant is about her idea and how deeply she has thought through her idea to make it work. The advantage is that the campaign is based on an online skill development training, which can be accessed by the homemaker from the comfort of her home.

The contest entries are open till May 31, post which, the shortlisting of entries will begin. As soon as the ideas are shortlisted, about 50 participants will be called to present their ideas to a panel of jury members followed by announcement of winners for the second season, most likely in June.

The top 10 ideas will win Rs 10 lakhs each to start their own business, and 10,000 women will get to do a comprehensive, certified course on entrepreneurship and skill development, from their home.

Subramanyam said, most of the winners from the first season have successfully managed to set up their businesses, which have been life transforming for them and their families. For instance, Anita Balasaheb runs a solar product company in her village in Maharashtra and Sneha Kumanduri makes handmade skin and hair product line using organic ingredients in Bengaluru.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .