British Airways flight fails to take off due to glitch at RGIA

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in a British Airways flight to London witnessed tense moments when the aircraft failed to take off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Wednesday morning.

The flight – BA 276 – was supposed to depart around 7.20 am but it did not take off after the crew detected a technical snag. The airline officials pressed into service aircraft maintenance engineers who later rectified the glitch.

The aircraft took off around 10.30 am sources said. As many as 250 passengers were travelling in the flight to London, they added.