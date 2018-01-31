London-bound British Airways flight hits snag at Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:24 pm 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: Over 180 passengers travelling in a London-bound British Airways flight were stranded at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Wednesday morning.

Flight BA276/31 was scheduled to depart from RGIA around 7.30 am, but could not take off due to a snag, airport sources said. While the airline provided accommodation to passengers at hotels, there is no information as to when the flight will take off. But sources said it may depart around 2 am on Thursday. The airline did not confirm this.

Meanwhile, it pressed into service aircraft maintenance engineers to rectify the glitch, sources said. The passengers, who were stranded at the airport since 3 am, were ticked off as the inordinate delay disrupted their travel plans.

British Airways spokesperson said the engineers were working tirelessly to rectify the fault at the earliest. “We have accommodated all our passengers in hotels and some have been re-booked on other carriers. We apologise for the delay. We never compromise on the safety and security of our passengers and crew,” the spokesperson said.