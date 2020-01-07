British Council announces Holiday camp for kids

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: British Council announced Holiday Camp, a new compact course to develop leadership and life skills among children while sharpening their English language proficiency in a short period of time.

The courses have been created specifically for young learners between the age group of 7 years and 14 years in India. For children between 7 years and 10 years, the training camp will be held from January 11 to 14 while for children between 11 years and 14 years, the camp will be held from January 16 to 19.

A team of English experts at the British Council have designed the new courses keeping in mind the upcoming school-holiday season. The innovative format takes into consideration the ‘realistic’ time that young learners will be able to devote to any kind of new learning exercise around Christmas and new year holidays.

Holiday Camp will offer specially designed English teaching methodology, a curated curriculum, and a unique hands-on experiential learning approach. Multiple batch options are available for different age groups where young learners can choose the time slot as per their preference.

For details: [email protected] or call on 7893499722

